DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was shot while repossessing a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was repossessing a vehicle on South McGee Street around 8:44 a.m. when they were shot.

Dispatch reported that the victim drove all the way to North Dixie Drive before an ambulance was called. The victim was then transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.

There is no information on the victim’s condition at this time.

