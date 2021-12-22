DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Dayton Wednesday night.

The incident happened at 9:21 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Salem Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was shot in the back of the leg at the gas station, then drove himself to the hospital.

There’s been no word on a suspect at this time. Dispatchers said deputies were called to the scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.