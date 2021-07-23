Person shot by police following domestic violence call in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was shot by police after a domestic violence call evolved into a woman trying to run a person over in Dayton late Thursday night.

Dayton police said the call came in around 10:34 p.m. Initially officers were sent to a domestic violence call between a boyfriend and a girlfriend on Newton Avenue near Harvard Boulevard.

Lt. Col. Eric Henderson, of the Dayton Police Department, said when officers arrived another woman showed up and attempted to run someone over with her car. It it unclear who she was attempting to hit.

Henderson then said that officers were forced to discharge their weapons, which resulted in a one person being taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person shot was not specified by police.

Dayton police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

