1 shot at Business Park Drive, condition unknown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Business Park Drive.

Authorities said that one person was shot and brought to the hospital. That persons condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not have a suspect and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

