1 dead after shooting at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a shooting at the Fountainhead Apartments early Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday 18-year-old Zyi’Air Sherrer died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of North Main Street in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the apartments around 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man later identified as Sherrer, with a gunshot wound in an apartment. Deputies immediately attempted life-saving measures on the man but, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the man died.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations are working to learn more about this matter.