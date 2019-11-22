Person injured after being shot at jazz club in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Dayton jazz club early Friday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at the jazz club on Germantown Pike near James H. McGee Boulevard at around 2:50 am Friday. When crews arrived, a scene could not be found. However, officials say they know at least one shooting victim was transported to the hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the incident and will have additional details as they become available.

