Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Person injured after being shot at jazz club in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jazz Club Shooting

Shooting at Dayton jazz club (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Dayton jazz club early Friday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened at the jazz club on Germantown Pike near James H. McGee Boulevard at around 2:50 am Friday. When crews arrived, a scene could not be found. However, officials say they know at least one shooting victim was transported to the hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the incident and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS