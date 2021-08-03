Person seriously injured after scooter struck in Harrison Township crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a crash involving a scooter on West Hillcrest Avenue near Fairport Avenue in Harrison Township.

The crash happened Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. when a car traveling west on Hillcrest Avenue took a left turn onto Fairport Avenue, colliding with an eastbound scooter.

The scooter’s operator was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

