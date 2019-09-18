Person rescued after crash in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A person had to be rescued from their car after a crash in Moraine Wednesday, according to Moraine Police.

The crash happened shortly after 7 am at the intersection of Springboro Pike and W. Dorothy Lane. One vehicle came to rest on its side, trapping a person who was then rescued by emergency crews.

There is no word yet on possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

Most of the intersection at Springboro Pike at W. Dorothy Lane was blocked due to the crash.

