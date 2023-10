PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was reportedly struck in Preble County on Monday.

According to Preble County Dispatch, an individual was reportedly hit on North Main Street. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene to respond at 8:12 p.m.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a person was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital. The condition of the person taken to the hospital is currently unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn what exactly happened.