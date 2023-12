DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Harrison Township has been indicted after a police chase.

According to the Court of Common Pleas, Tommy Moreland, a.k.a. Oblock Owens, fled from police on or about Nov. 17.

Moreland has since been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury, which will hear the accusations on Dec. 28 at 8:30 A.M.