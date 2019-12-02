Person of interest in Mansfield couple’s homicide indicted on weapons charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person of interest in the case of a missing Mansfield couple found dead last month has been indicted for having a weapon while under disability.

Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton were reported missing on November 16, 2019. Their bodies were found inside abandoned homes on West Stewart Street in Dayton.

31-year-old Dwayne Rodgers was identified as a person of interest in the shootings.

As part of the investigation into the double homicide, detectives searched a home on Groveland Avenue known to have ties to Rodgers. During the search, police found a .40 caliber handgun.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Rodgers Monday for one count of having weapons while under disability. He has not been charged in connection with the couple’s death.

Rodgers is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on December 5, 2019, at 8:30 am.

The homicides remain under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.