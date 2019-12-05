Person of interest in Mansfield couple’s homicide pleads not guilty to weapons charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who officials say is a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a Mansfield couple in Dayton was arraigned Thursday in a Montgomery County courtroom on a weapons charge.

Larry Rodgers, 31, pleaded not guilty in his arraignment. Rodgers is charged with one count of having weapons while under disability. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. stated that because Rodgers had previously been convicted of a felony offense, he was not permitted to possess a firearm.

Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton, a couple from Mansfield, Ohio, were found dead in abandoned houses on West Stewart Street in Dayton within days of each other in November. Hayton was also five months pregnant. The unborn child was also killed. Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger ruled the deaths as homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

While Rodgers is a person of interest in the case, he has not been charged with a crime relating to the homicides of Burkhart and Hayton.

