‘Person of interest’ in Jackie Coles’ murder held on $250K bond

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The estranged husband of Jackie Coles appeared in a Springfield Municipal Court for a video arraignment Thursday.

Coles, Jr. pleaded not guilty to three charges of violating a protection order. The judge set bond for Coles, Jr. at $250,000. The Judge also said if Coles, Jr. was able to bond out of jail he would be placed on house arrest until trial.

Jackie Coles was found dead in her home in Bethel Township in Clark County Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office named Noel Coles, Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation but would not say he was a suspect in the case.

Noel Coles, Jr. was arrested in Indiana Tuesday night on a charge of violating a protection order against Jackie Coles.

Noel Coles, Jr. was extradited from Indiana to Ohio Wednesday night and is now in the Clark County Jail.

