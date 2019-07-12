Person of interest found after shooting at Hamilton convenience store

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person of interest is in custody after a shooting at a Hamilton convenience store.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at the Circle K on Grand Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a store employee with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police used a K-9 during the investigation, which led to Van Buren Court. A person of interest was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

