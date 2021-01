DAYTON, Oh. (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting late Sunday night in Dayton.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Whitney Young Estates apartments on the 4500 block of Germantown Pike.

Dayton Police said a male was shot and killed, but did not release the age of the victim.

No suspect information has been released and homicide detectives are investigating.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information on the shooting.