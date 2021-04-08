Person jumped from window as Dayton house in flames Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house in Dayton erupted in flames Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 9:45 am Thursday in the first block of McReynolds Street. When fire crews arrived they found the second floor of the home in heavy flames and flames were coming from the roof.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person jumped from a window in the home. Medics were called to the scene but it is not known if the person was injured.

A house caught fire on McReynolds Street in Dayton Thursday morning. (Photo: Dayton Police and Fire via Facebook)

