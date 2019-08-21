Person in custody after deadly Springfield shooting

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 am in the 100 block of Bassett Drive and found 45-year-old Dewand L. Moore, of Dayton, laying in the grass and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics transported him to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman was taken into custody for questioning and is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

No charges have yet been filed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS