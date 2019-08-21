Person in custody after deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:30 am in the 100 block of Bassett Drive and found 45-year-old Dewand L. Moore, of Dayton, laying in the grass and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics transported him to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman was taken into custody for questioning and is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

No charges have yet been filed.

