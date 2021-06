VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A one vehicle crash temporarily shut down northbound Dayton International Airport Access Road Wednesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called around 8 p.m. regarding a person being trapped following an accident near westbound I-70.

The patient required CPR and was transported by road to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.