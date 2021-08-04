Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital on Little Richmond Road and Wolf Creek Pike.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch was unable to confirm the number of vehicles involved, however, our crews on the scene saw two vehicles. Police at the scene said a third vehicle could be involved and had a K-9 unit looking for the person who left the scene.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injures. Dispatch was unable to confirm the total number of people involved.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.