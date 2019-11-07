Person hit and killed by vehicle on I-75 in Middletown

Fatal pedestrian strike on I-75 SB at S.R. 122 on Thursday, November 7, 2019. (Photo: ODOT)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Middletown.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75, near S.R. 122.

Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 due to the crash.

Southbound traffic is able to get off on Exit 32 for S.R. 122, and get right back on I-75.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

