Person hit and killed by vehicle on I-75 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Middletown.
It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75, near S.R. 122.
Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 due to the crash.
Southbound traffic is able to get off on Exit 32 for S.R. 122, and get right back on I-75.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
