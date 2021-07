MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was injured following a two vehicle crash on State Route 49 near Sweet Potato Ridge Road Monday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call came in at 5:16 p.m. reporting a white SUV and a grey SUV had crashed.

One person was allegedly trapped for a period of time inside a vehicle with an injury but has since been freed.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information becomes available.