Driver crashes into river after driving along bank, medics on scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was able to escape their car after driving into water in Dayton Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the scene around 6:47 a.m.

The Dayton Fire Department said the person was driving along the bank of the river when they went into the water. The driver was able to escape their car without any help.

The department said the area is not intended for drivers and is not a road. Crews are unsure why the driver was on the bank.

The driver sustained minor injuries. A medic and tow truck are on scene.

Crews are set up on the 1500 block of Stanley Avenue and are working to get the car out of the river.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.