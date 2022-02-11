SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person crashed their vehicle into a Sidney gas station after hitting several people with their car late Thursday night.

At 10:35 pm, a driver crashed their car into the Clark Station building at 125 W. Court Street, striking several people as well.

The Sidney Police Department said one woman hit by the vehicle was taken to Wilson ER by an acquaintance prior to their arrival.

Police said the suspect had a “brief altercation” with several people before driving their vehicle into a group of people and then the building.

The suspect then backed out of the building and fled the scene. Police did take the suspect into custody. They are currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.