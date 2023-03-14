DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person and a dog were killed in a house fire in Dayton Monday evening.

Just before 7:55 p.m., Dayton Fire Department crews arrived on the scene at the 100 block of Bierce Ave. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with heavy fire showing from the first floor. Crews were told people may still be inside the home, so fire crews immediately entered the building to search for victims.

Crews found one person on the first floor of the home, but according to Fire Captain Brad French, they had received non-survivable injuries. Crews also found a dog that had been killed in the blaze.

Crews worked on the scene for approximately four hours a release states. At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.

“This incident is the third fatal fire incident in the City of Dayton in 2023,” the release states. “Tragically, a total of seven citizens have lost their lives in fires in the city this year.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the DFD Fire Investigation Unit at 937-333-TIPS.