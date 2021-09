LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was airlifted by medical transport to an area hospital following a crash on State Route 540 near Bellefontaine late Tuesday night.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash happened around 9:08 p.m. on OH-540 west of Township Road 126.

A person in the vehicle was allegedly ejected from the vehicle but there condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.