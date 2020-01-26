Persistent clouds with spotty flurries/drizzle

There are some slick spots on the roads this morning, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Throughout the day, spotty drizzle or flurries may occur and this trend will continue through the Monday morning commute.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with spotty flurries/drizzle. High 38
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle. Low 28
MONDAY: AM slick spots on the road. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 37
Highs remain in the 30s until the end of the week. Then it gets a little warmer by the weeks end as highs return to the 40s. Lots of clouds this week with little sun.
