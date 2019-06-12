Perry Twp. Relief Center remains open for those in need

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Perry Township Relief Center is still open for those in need of supplies after the tornadoes.

They have been a distribution site of sorts for most outlying communities and have sent truckloads of supplies to Trotwood, Northridge, Harrison Township, and Riverside.

Center volunteers say their goal is to remain open for those in need as long as it takes.

Items such as baby supplies, food, new clothing, toys, household goods, and toiletries can be found at the relief center.

They are located at 11491 Air Hill Road in Brookville and are open weekdays from 12 pm until 5 pm. However, if you need assistance outside of these hours, you can call 937-833-3045 for help.