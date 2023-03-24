DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Perry Township Board of Trustees voted to terminate the police chief.

According to a release from Perry Twp., a special meeting was held on Friday, March 24. During the meeting, the two township trustees, Melissa Mears and Zach Music, voted unanimously to terminate Perry Twp. Police Chief Timothy Littleton.

A release from the township says, “The Perry Township Board of Trustees anticipate a smooth transition by reorganizing the Perry Township Police Department from within.”

Earlier in March, the township had previously considered dissolving their department and using services, which would be contracted through New Lebanon. A decision is not yet known to have been made on that at this time.

** The video in the player below shows previous coverage of a Perry Twp. proposal to have New Lebanon handle patrols in Perry Twp. **