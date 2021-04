An upper level low is rotating through the Ohio Valley today. Periods of showers are expected with this area of low pressure, along with gusty winds. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast with highs only in the low 50s.

TODAY: Breezy & cooler, with scattered showers. High 53

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Low 48

MONDAY: Spotty AM showers, mix of clouds and sun. High 66

The rest of the week looks mainly dry until next weekend. Highs around 60 which is normal for this time of the year.