A beautiful day is on tap for the Miami Valley and a great day to spend time at a local pool. Very warm conditions are expected this weekend and humidity will be on the increase.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. Slight chance of a afternoon shower or storm. High 87

Starting Monday, there is a daily chance of afternoon showers and storms this week. High temperatures in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.