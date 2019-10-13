Perfect pumpkin picking weather

After some patchy morning frost, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon. High pressure will slide to our east today and a weak front will bring in a few high clouds tonight and a slight dip in temperatures for Monday.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 66

Warming temperatures will make it a perfect afternoon for finding the perfect pumpkin.
A great afternoon for football. Might be a little breezy.
Last day to scoop up your fill of sauerkraut at the annual festival today under sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low around 40

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. High 63

Next chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another cold front. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70 and then cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The remainder of the week will see plenty of sunshine.

