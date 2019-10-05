Perfect pumpkin picking weather with lots of sunshine

A spectacular fall day filled with lots of sunshine and warming fall temperatures. After a cool start in the 40s this morning, temperatures will rise into the 70s by this afternoon. A perfect day to take in some fall activities such as pumpkin picking or the Minster Oktoberfest.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 75
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cool. Low 62
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs around 70
Rain may linger into Monday morning. Dry weather for Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s.
