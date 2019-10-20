More great pumpkin picking weather

A much warmer start to the day with morning readings around 50 degrees. Temperatures will be comfortable again this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. A storm system will bring chances for showers and a few storms on Monday.
TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 72
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low 55
MONDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms possible. Breezy. High 72
Cooler air pushes through for midweek with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Normal high this time of the year is 63 degrees.
