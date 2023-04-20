TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The community is coming together to remember the life of Carson Robbins.

Robbins was a senior at Tippecanoe High School. He passed away last Friday following a brief illness. He was only 17 years old, but he had already touched so many lives. Matt Burgbacher is the head football coach at Tippecanoe.

“He had a impact on everybody. He worked on all the camps, our little kids’ camps. And he was always the one that the little kids are trying to tackle and do all that stuff. So, he left that impact,” Burgbacher said.

Robbins played football and was on the wrestling team. Coach Burgbacher started coaching at Tipp the same year Robbins joined the team. He said Robbins set an example for other student athletes.

“In the classroom, you always knew when Carson was there and on the football field, in our locker room, you always knew when Carson was there, and it wasn’t in a negative way. It was always in a positive way. He had a great sense of humor, and just was a great teammate,” Burgbacher explained.

Robbins was known for his positivity, and for lighting up whatever room he was in. Coach Burgbacher said this last week has been difficult for his players and for the entire school, but he is amazed by the outpouring of support from the community. The number eight is displayed along Main Street in Tipp City, and Bethel High School students painted their spirit rock in honor of Robbins.

“The support that we got from everybody, we may be the biggest rival on the field, but that doesn’t matter right now. It’s all about that support for each other. And getting that support from everybody has been awesome,” Burgbacher said.

While the school and the rest of Tipp City grieve this loss, they are also celebrating Robbins’ legacy. Burgbacher said they will never forget who wore #8.

“People will always remember number eight, not so much about the football player, but about the person he was,” Burgbacher said.

Carson Robbins’ funeral is Friday, April 21, 2023. Tipp City Schools canceled school for the day so students, faculty, and staff could attend. A legacy fund has also been set up in Carson Robbins’ honor. To donate, click here.