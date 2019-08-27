People told to shelter in place as Dayton standoff continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police has surrounded a home on Miami Chapel Road after someone barricaded themselves inside.

Authorities say officers responded to a reported domestic dispute just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the house on Miami Chapel Road, between Campbell and Cincinnati Streets, someone refused to come out. A standoff began at that time.

Police have ordered people in surrounding homes to shelter in place. Police on scene have also been talking to someone inside the home through a bullhorn, telling them to come out.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

