Out on 5th diners encourage following guidelines so event won’t be shut down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People drinking and eating outside in the Oregon District Saturday night are trying to follow CDC guidelines so the area won’t be shut down.

Montgomery County is still a coronavirus concern, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the outdoor area will be shut down if people don’t comply with guidelines.

For the past 7 weekends, people have visited the Oregon District for a night out and to support local businesses at the same time. Those at this event say they don’t want to see it end early.

“It’s nice to be able to go from store to store and have a drink in your hand and enjoy the somewhat nice weather,” Dayton resident Abby Johnson said.

Some of the people in the Oregon District said they’ve already been following guidelines when not eating or drinking.

“We’ve seen groups and I feel that it’s O.K. if you’re in with your group to not have your mask, but at the same time you need to protect others,” Clayton resident Cathy Maxwell said.

Whaley said Thursday she is concerned not everyone is following the rules.

Masks are required when entering shops and restaurants and when social distancing is not possible.

Whaley said if lack of masks and social distancing continues, the event will be shut down for it’s final weekend, which is next week.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I think she stands along with the governor too, the governor’s very concerned,” Maxwell said.

“If you’ve done it this long, and things have done pretty well, I don’t think it’s going to change just on a random date, so I would say leave it open, leave it here, let everyone have fun, people will be responsible and live their lives,” Columbus resident Tre McIntyre said.

Diners said they hope others will be more mindful of the guidelines this weekend so out on 5th becomes a permanent fixture in the Oregon District.

“If they did this every weekend, I wouldn’t be against it,” Dayton resident Aaron Gordon said. “I just like the environment.”

Public health officials will be at this weekend’s Out on Fifth event to observe and make sure the guidelines are followed.