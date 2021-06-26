People hit the pavement for Adelyn’s Rainbow Run

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — People hit the pavement Saturday morning for Adelyn’s Rainbow Run.

The annual 5K was held at Duke Park in Troy in honor of Adelyn Drake who died in 2013 at 7-months-old of congenital heart failure.

The Drake family started the run in 2014 to keep their daughter’s memory alive while also raising money for the Ronald McDonald House. They stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Adelyn was in the NICU at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“It’s amazing. It gives us so much joy,” says Shellie Drake, Adelyn’s mom. “We wanted to turn our grief into something positive. So to see everybody supporting us and keeping Adelyn’s memory alive and being able to give back to the Ronald McDonald House is just a wonderful feeling.”

The run is held every year the last Saturday in June because it’s the closest date to Adelyn’s passing.

Since 2014, Adelyn’s Rainbow Run has raised more than $20,000 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.