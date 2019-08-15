People gather with signs for chance to meet Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, June 1, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of people met in the Oregon District Thursday for a chance to meet Shawn Mendes.

The contest was held by 2 NEWS partner Mix 107.7 in its parking lot in the Oregon District. The station asked listeners to bring signs to the station. Signs had to be about Mendes.

The best sign was a prize of two tickets to see Shawn Mendes perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, as well as a meet and greet. Runner ups received tickets to only the show.

