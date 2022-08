DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire in Dayton on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred at 3114 Legend Way around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Regional Dispatch reported that evacuations were made and that Red Cross was called to assist.

According to a Facebook post by the Miami Valley Fire District, West Carrollton and Washington Twp. fire also assisted.

(Photo/Miami Valley Fire District)

