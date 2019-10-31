People escape fire at building in Dayton

Crews battle a fire at a building on N. Main Street in Dayton on Thursday, October 31, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people escaped from a fire at a building in Dayton early Thursday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a building on the corner of N. Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a passerby called to report smoke coming from the building, which had storefronts on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

Fire officials say the fire started in a utility room on the first floor of the building. Crews arrived and quickly knocked down the fire.

According to fire officials, two people in an upstairs apartment escaped without injury. Authorities are working to learn whether the people were supposed to be there.

Fire officials say the part of the building on N. Main Street was condemned. The building on the Santa Clara Avenue side was available for residents, according to fire officials.

Authorities say the fire is suspicious. The cause is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.