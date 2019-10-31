People escape fire at building in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people escaped from a fire at a building in Dayton early Thursday.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a building on the corner of N. Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities say a passerby called to report smoke coming from the building, which had storefronts on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
Fire officials say the fire started in a utility room on the first floor of the building. Crews arrived and quickly knocked down the fire.
According to fire officials, two people in an upstairs apartment escaped without injury. Authorities are working to learn whether the people were supposed to be there.
Fire officials say the part of the building on N. Main Street was condemned. The building on the Santa Clara Avenue side was available for residents, according to fire officials.
Authorities say the fire is suspicious. The cause is under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.