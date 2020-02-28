People ages 60 and up at higher risk for coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus isn’t claiming any American lives yet. Across the globe however, there are nearly 3,000 deaths from the virus.

“Anybody is at risk. What happens is severity of illness varies significantly from one population to the other,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Many patients severely impacted and dying are over 60 years old. The severity gets worse for those between 70 and 80.

“(Mortality) appears to be as high as 15 percent for those over the age of 80. What that also means is as we look at our younger population those under the age of 40, as we get down into the 30 and 20, the mortality actually appears to be much lower,” Colon said.

He says that mortality rate is about 1 percent.

Dr. Colon says the jury is still out regarding the impacts to pregnant women.

“Because of the changes in their immunity with pregnancy, they may be more susceptible to viral infections than others. We don’t yet have any specific data from this outbreak,” Dr. Colon said.

Children and the elderly are usually the most susceptible to viruses. Dr. Colon says scientists have not been able to figure out why children are not being severely affected.

“We’re making best case scenario assumptions with the limited data that we have available,” Dr. Colon said.