Penguin visits Celina boy who donated $5 to Newport Aquarium

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A second grader at Parkway Elementary School in Celina got a special visit at his school on Friday.

The WAVE Foundation went to the school to visit Tyler, the boy who donated $5 to the Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation in September, and brought along a penguin for the visit. Tyler asked his donation go to the penguins at the Aquarium.

The WAVE Foundation matched Tyler’s donation, donating $5,000 to the animal of Tyler’s choice.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.