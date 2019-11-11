Penguin visits Celina boy who donated $5 to Newport Aquarium

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A second grader at Parkway Elementary School in Celina got a special visit at his school on Friday.
The WAVE Foundation went to the school to visit Tyler, the boy who donated $5 to the Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation in September, and brought along a penguin for the visit. Tyler asked his donation go to the penguins at the Aquarium.
The WAVE Foundation matched Tyler’s donation, donating $5,000 to the animal of Tyler’s choice.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.