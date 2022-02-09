DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Peloton announced there will be a reduction in force at the Dayton location.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), Peloton Interactive Inc. will be reducing its workforce at 6262 Executive Blvd. in Dayton.

Beginning on Feb. 8, layoffs will start to be announced. Peloton said these layoffs are expected to be permanent and will affect 50 employees.

According to Peloton, all employees affected by these layoffs will be notified directly of their separation date and that their separation will be permanent.