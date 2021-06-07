Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Trenton Oxford Road and Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Township. Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 1 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck.

The pedestrian was transported to Kettering Health Hospital in Hamilton. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T) responded to the incident and the investigation is ongoing at this time.