Pedestrian struck on I-75 at Dixie Highway

WEST CAROROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at around 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was hit on I-75 at Dixie Highway. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras confirm an incident has shutdown the left lanes.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but there has been no word on the extent of injuries.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

