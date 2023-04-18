DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured Tuesday morning after he was struck by a passing car.

Just after 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, a man was on the south side of Salem Avenue just south of the intersection with Klepinger Road when he stepped into the roadway, just in front of a passing car. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car was headed southeast on Salem Avenue.

The pedestrian was brought to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Currently, this collision is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.