Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Dayton

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
car-crash-generic_227554

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called after a female was struck by a car in Dayton Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 pm in the area of Elsmere Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the victim appears to have suffered a broken arm.

It is unclear at this time if the driver will be cited.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS