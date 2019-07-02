Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called after a female was struck by a car in Dayton Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 pm in the area of Elsmere Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the victim appears to have suffered a broken arm.

It is unclear at this time if the driver will be cited.

