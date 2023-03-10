DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are investigating after a Dayton Police Department cruiser collided with a pedestrian.

According to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, an officer was on patrol when they turned left from Eastbound Watervliet Avenue onto Northbound South Smithville Road. While turning, the officer struck a pedestrian who was crossing South Smithville Road.

The officer quickly administered aid and called a medic to the scene, DPD said. The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the next day.

At this time, the Professional Services Bureau and the Traffic Services Unit are both investigating the collision.