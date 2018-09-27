Man hit by car in Harrison Township, suffers serious injuries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates a pedestrian strike on Salem Avenue on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (Photo: Fred Taylor)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigates a pedestrian strike on Salem Avenue on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (Photo: Fred Taylor)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –- A man suffered life threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Salem Avenue, near Wheeler Avenue.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say says a 53-year-old man was crossing Salem Avenue when a car hit him.

Deputies say the car was driving south on Salem Avenue in the left through lane when it hit the man.

Medics took the man to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two people inside the car were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.