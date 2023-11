DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in West Carrollton on Wednesday Night.

According to West Carrollton Police, a car reportedly hit the pedestrian at the intersection of E Central Ave. and W Alex Bell Road, near a Taco Bell restaurant.

The call came in around 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Injuries and cause of the accident are unknown.

2 NEWS crews on scene saw a bicycle along the side of the road.